Michigan State Police offering accelerated program for recruits already licensed in law enforcement

The program only takes 10 weeks, compared to the 26 week program for recruits who don't have law enforcement experience.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan State Police is now hiring for an accelerated program that targets applicants with prior experience in law enforcement in the state.

"As we continue to improve and modernize our recruiting and selection processes, holding a lateral entry recruit school for licensed police officers is a logical next step," said Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police.

The accelerated program only takes ten weeks. That's 16 weeks shorter than the program for recruits who don't have a background in criminal justice in Michigan.

The program also focuses more on providing recruits with the tools for better decision-making and critical thinking.

"Many other state police agencies across the country have similar successful programs and I'm pleased to offer this opportunity for officers here in our state," said Gasper.

To qualify, applicants need a license and must be in good standing with the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES).

The Michigan State Police says they're limiting the initial class to 35 applicants, so they're encouraging people to apply sooner rather than later.

Law enforcement professionals looking to join the Michigan State Police are asked to call Ms. Shanon Banner, with the MSP Public Affairs Section, at 517-284-3222.