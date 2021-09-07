Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saves man who choked after swallowing bag of marijuana

The incident happened during a traffic stop.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video of a recent traffic stop that ended with a trooper giving the Heimlich maneuver to the man that got pulled over. This, after the man swallowed a bag of marijuana and choked.

The video was posted on the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Facebook page. It was recorded on the state trooper's dash cam inside the patrol car, and you can see the incident unfold as it happened on the side of a Northeast Ohio highway.

After the state trooper put his lights on and initiated the traffic stop, you can see the trooper walk up to the driver's side window to speak with him. Then, you see the man get out of the car and begin choking. That's when the state trooper stands behind him and performs the Heimlich maneuver on him to stop his choking. After a few times, the bag flies out of the man's mouth and he begins to breathe again.

Then, the video shows the man sitting on the ground. The trooper informs him that he has called an ambulance and it is on the way, just to check the man out.

"I'm sorry," the man says to the state trooper in the video.

The state trooper responds, "It's a minor misdemeanor. You want to die over a minor misdemeanor?"

No word yet on what charges the man faces.