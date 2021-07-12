Lucas Co. fair kicks off July 12

The 163rd-annual fair will run until July 18!

MAUMEE, Ohio — Nothing spells summer like fair time, and this week you can enjoy the Lucas County Fair!

Head over to the fairgrounds in Maumee to get your fair food fix from now until July 18.

There will be a horse show at 10 a.m, a 3 p.m. parade and a 5 p.m. pig show to kick off the fair on Monday.

On Tuesday, first responders get free admission to the fair for First Responders Day, then Senior and Veteran Day is on Wednesday.

Tell your friends, share the fair is here! Posted by Lucas County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Fair rides do not begin until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Head over to the Lucas County Fairgrounds Facebook page for a list of events for the week.

The fair will be open rain or shine. Gates for the fair open at 9 a.m., with midway gates open at 11 a.m. for rides.

The fair closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, midnight Thursday through Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.