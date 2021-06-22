Putnam County kicks off fair season in northwest Ohio

After holding only a Junior Fair in 2020, organizers are thrilled to hold a full fair once again.

OTTAWA, Ohio — It was a sight for sore eyes in Ottawa as hundreds of attendees enjoyed the beautiful weather at the full Putnam County fair.

Last year, like many fairs, Putnam County only held a Junior Fair, which meant limited to no general admission, so organizers were excited to get back to scheduling events and seeing these midways filled with people.

"That's kind of why we put it on, for the community and the kids and everybody here. So for them to be able to actually have a fair and all of the work that we put in, to see everybody smile and enjoy it, it's a lot of fun to see," said Joseph Karhoff, fair board director

Community donations helped keep the fair afloat after the truncated fair in 2020.

And many events like concerts, races and animal showings will be going on all week, along with a new addition.

"One new thing is our craft beer tasting on Saturday. We've got 10 different vendors. Come on out and you'll get a commemorative cup with it if you do the beer tasting," said Fair Board director Jason Beckman.

Many attendees had family members participate in last year's Junior Fair, but are now thrilled to see their full community able to enjoy the festivities as well.

"It is amazing. This is the best feeling ever just to be back and have things back to normal. Let the kids show the way it's supposed to be. It's just awesome," said Jennifer Siefker, whose daughter Kylie is showing rabbits and cows

"It's just great to see a crowd out here at the Putnam County fair today. Come out and enjoy yourself, get some food and enjoy the rides and have a god time," said Kim Letherman, who took advantage of kids day at the fair Tuesday

The Putnam County Fair runs through this Saturday, ending with their demolition derby starting at 7 p.m.