The Monroe County Animal Shelter is asking the public to be on the lookout after it was found that several German Shepherd puppies were dumped around the area.

The shelter says the puppies were found around the Telegraph and I-275 area.

The puppies are infected with parvo, a highly contagious disease.

So far four puppies have been located; one puppy has died, one is struggling and another seems to be doing okay, according to the shelter.

Lucas County Pit Crew is taking care of the puppies found.

Lucas County Pit Crew We need another miracle! Puppies were thrown out on the highway toda... y with parvo. Volunteers were able to get these two out of a ditch and both are being treated at WTAH. Please help us, help them!

The shelter says another person found the fourth puppy; that puppy is not in their possession.

According to the American Kennel Club, parvo is a highly contagious disease in puppies that can result in death.

The virus spreads through directed contact with an infected dog or by indirect contact with a contaminated object.

Symptoms of parvo include lethargy, fever, dehydration, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

German Shepherds are one of the breeds especially susceptible to parvo, which can be prevented by vaccinations.

The Monroe County Animal Shelter believes there could be more puppies out there infected with the disease.

If you find a puppy in the area, report it immediately, keep it safe and do no bring it around other dogs.

Anyone with information should call 734-240-3125.