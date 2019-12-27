TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Humane Society is in the process of filing charges after someone surrendered a dog that was described as "almost dead" to the Lucas County Pit Crew earlier this month.

Veterinarians said 9-month-old Bogey was severely dehydrated, emaciated and suffering from several infections when he was taken in.

Now, representatives from the humane society want Bogey's owner to be held accountable and are working to press charges in relation to the case.

Bogey is in the care of the Lucas County Pit Crew where volunteers have been nursing him back to health.

"He's up and walking just for short periods of time. He had zero muscle mass; little by little, he's gained over 10 lbs in almost two weeks. You know, very slow weight gain is what we're looking for so not to overwhelm his system," Lucas County Pit Crew Executive Director Jean Keating said.

While Bogey is making major strides in his recovery, Pit Crew representatives said that he will have to lose at least one eye, and its possible that he could lose the second as well.

