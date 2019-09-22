TOLEDO, Ohio — In case you missed it, here's a look at the September 22, 2019 episode of Leading Edge.

JIM STOUFFER AND MATT FISHER — LAKE ERIE FOUNDATION

A real solution may be brewing in the battle with Lake Erie algae and the dangers it can —and has — posed to our drinking water. Politicians are busy either fighting each other or ducking the issue, and many key players in the problem have drawn lines in the green muck and when that happens, progress stalls.

Jim Stouffer and Matt Fisher are president and vice president respectively of the Lake Erie Foundation. This organization was founded in 2016 to, in its words, "sustain and protect the water of Lake Erie now and in the future."

So, what's these guys' stake in the lake? Stouffer owns the Catawba Island Club on Lake Erie. Clean water is better for business than bad water. Matt Fisher spent 33 years with Abbott Labs, but for more years than that, has raced small sailboats on lakes like Lake Erie.

NEIL MACKINNON — MAYOR OF ROSSFORD

Rossford may just be one of the "hottest" cities around. Amazon's setting up shop in the form of one of its fulfillment centers and with it comes a boatload of jobs. And, speaking of "hot," an incredible event involving "hot air" returns to Rossford soon.

Mayor Neil MacKinnon joins Jerry Anderson at the Leading Edge table to discuss.

Leading Edge airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL-11.

