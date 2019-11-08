In case you missed it, here is a look at the August 11, 2019 episode of Leading Edge.

BRIAN DUGGER, JENNIFER BERGERON AND SARAH MARTIN — WTOL'S 'GUILTY WITHOUT PROOF'

Have you ever driven by a prison? Have you ever thought about the people inside?

You may be saying, "Hey, they should've thought about their fate before they did whatever nastiness they did."

But, what if they didn't do it? What if you were in there for a crime that you didn't commit? Now, what's the crime and who's the victim?

WTOL's lead investigator Brian Dugger, Deputy Director of the Ohio Innocence Project Jennifer Bergeron and fellow at the OIP Sarah Martin discuss a case that Brian is investigating that will be featured Wednesday on WTOL. The special is called "Guilty Without Proof."

