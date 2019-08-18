In case you missed it, here's the August 18, 2019 episode of Leading Edge

AMANDA HELD — H.O.O.V.E.S FOUNDER

H.O.O.V.E.S cleverly stands for "Healing Of Our Veterans Equine Services."

The organization is helping others be persistent through healing.

H.O.O.V.E.S founder Amanda Held discusses the program as well as their most recent retreat at the Leading Edge table.

JEFF STREETER — ROCK STAR, ATHLETE AND INSPIRATION

He's a rock star, a recovering drug addict turned athlete and now he's inspiring others.

Jeff is no stranger to WTOL as he was one of our Super Fitness Weight Loss Challengers! He has found success with that, and he's been successfully sober for about 15 years. He completed the Glass City Marathon this year, all with four screws in his knee.

Jeff sits down with Kristi to discuss his journey towards health.

SCOTT BIDDLE — TATTOO ARTIST

He's called himself a Renaissance man, a family man, rock star and tattoo artist. But, he comes from humble beginnings. Scott Biddle started in show choir and jazz band at Maumee High School, but now he's in high demand.

He was named "Best Tattoo Artist" by the Toledo City Paper and he's in two local bands.

Kristi talks with Scott about his journey at the Leading Edge table.

Leading Edge airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL.