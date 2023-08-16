Lawsuit settlement approved for TFRD recruit denied graduation in 2019

Toledo City Council approved the $135,000 settlement of Sierra Adebisi's case against the city of Toledo, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and former TFRD Chief Brian Byrd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A lawsuit filed by a former Toledo Fire & Rescue Department recruit who alleged discrimination when she was denied graduation in 2019 was unanimously approved to be settled for $135,000 by Toledo City Council Tuesday.

Sierra Adebisi, a Black woman, filed the lawsuit in 2020 against the city of Toledo, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and then-TFRD Chief Brian Byrd, alleging the defendants discriminated against her because of her race and gender and did not take proper steps to stop discrimination she was facing while in the TFRD Training Academy.

The lawsuit also alleged false light, saying that the defendants soiled Adebisi's public reputation in the fallout of her termination on the day she was set to graduate from the academy and her subsequent claims of discrimination that the city and TFRD denied.

The full lawsuit can be read here:

The city of Toledo declined to comment Tuesday.

Adebisi's legal representation has not yet responded to an after hours request for comment from WTOL 11.

The agreement settles the remaining claims in the case, including back wages and attorney fees, "without constituting an admission of liability for any violation of state or federal law," according to city council.

Adebisi was set to graduate from TFRD's 293rd fire class in 2019 before she was terminated. She had completed the necessary training, been assigned to a station and received a uniform and badge.

The termination letter she received says she was terminated due to her "unacceptable performance in the academy."

In TFRD documents released in the weeks after her termination, Adebisi was accused by instructors of lacking physical ability, having a poor attitude and missing classes, among other issues.

There are dozens of instances in which Adebisi is asked to write responses to each reprimand. In those responses, she cited back problems, toothaches and a lack of understanding.

In 2020, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission ruled it was likely that Adebisi faced discrimination.

Byrd retired from his TFRD chief position in November 2021 after serving 34 years with the department. He was appointed as the city of Toledo's public safety director in February 2022. In May, he announced he will retire from that position on Sept. 1, 2023.