TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department has released new documents giving insight into why a recent fire recruit was terminated on graduation day.

Toledo native Sierra Adebisi spoke out about the issue in a press conference outside One Government Center on Friday, August 26. In her statement, Adebisi claimed she was mistreated since the beginning of the program, facing racial discrimination and a hostile work environment.

The letter she received claimed that her unacceptable performance in the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department program was the reason for her effective immediately termination, even though she had completed the program and had already been assigned a station and badge.

TFRD

In new documents released by Toledo Fire, dating back as early as March, Adebisi was accused by instructors of lacking physical ability, having a poor attitude and missing classes, among other issues.

There are dozens of instances in which Adebisi is asked to write responses to each reprimand. In those responses, she cited back problems, toothaches and lack of understanding.

The documents filed by the department stated that she did receive good scores on some tests, however, overall instructors noted she was unprepared and disobeyed standards.

Adebisi said this in her press conference last month:

"I was repeatedly pulled out, I was repeatedly humiliated, isolated. One thing I would do, another recruit would do and I would be the only one."

The released documents state that some fire recruits and instructors have accused Adebisi of recording conversations to use against the city.

Adebisi's spokesperson said that she's filed several complaints, including one with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

The fire department has been accused of discrimination in the past. Nearly one year ago, another former recruit, Major Smith III, alleged racial discrimination led to his termination and opened a federal lawsuit against the city of Toledo, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

