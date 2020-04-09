Jeep family grows by 2 for 2021

The Toledo-built Wrangler expands with a hybrid gas-electric, plug-in model that is a first for Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand, which hopes to offer full-electric soon.

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler made a splash on Thursday, unveiling the new eco-friendly Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid SUV and the new Grand Wagoneer.

The iconic Wagoneer made its debut in the 1960s and now returns as a full-size SUV with a facelift.

"It's going to be phenomenal. It's going to be a new sector for us, that big Wagoneer. We haven't had that for years, which we could compete with the Suburbans and the bigger Cadillacs," said Denny Amrhein of Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

Along with the Wagoneer, a hybrid version of the Toledo-built Wrangler was announced - a first for Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand. The eco-friendly Wrangler will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 6 seconds, which is impressively quick acceleration for a hybrid gas-electric SUV at its price point. Jeep lovers are excited for the hybrid to be out on the market and think its a great idea for Jeep to go electric.

"On the weekends, they're driving for fishing and hunting, riding on the boat. And on top of this, they like to take it to the beach. Even back in the Middle East, they like to ride it all over, like in the sand, like in the desert. And, you know, there's not a lot of gas stations so it would be good to just charge them and drive," said car enthusiast, Mark Miller, speaking of the wide appeal that a hybrid or fully-electric Jeep may have domestically in the United States as well as worldwide.

The projected price tag on Wrangler 4xe starts at around $32,000 and the base model Wagoneer comes in at just under $65,000. A fully-loaded Grand Wagoneer will top $100,000.