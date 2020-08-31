Iconic Jeep Wagoneer returns to lineup with unveiling Thursday

Jeep's 2021 Wrangler 4xe - a plug-in hybrid - also will be revealed during a livestream event starting at 9 a.m.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Mark your calendars, Jeep fans: Thursday marks the reveal of the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe - a plug-in-hybrid - and the return of the Wagoneer, which was last produced in 1991.

Jeep will unveil the new 2021 Wrangler 4xe model at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The event will also mark the return of Wagoneer, which Jeep describes as "a premium American icon."

The event will be streamed online and available for public viewing at www.youtube.com/Jeep.

RETURN OF JEEP WAGONEER

The new Wagoneer is scheduled to go into production in the second quarter of next year. The Jeep has released a few "teaser" photos of the new Wagoneer including its new glass roof and a shiny, chrome-filled interior color scheme.

The vehicle will have three rows of seats and is expected to be built on the same chassis as a Dodge Ram 1500. The SUV will come in both Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models.

2021 WRANGLER 4XE

The Toledo-built Wrangler 4xe is expected to offer up to 31 miles of electric-only driving and is incredibly quiet due to being plug-in powered.

According to MotorTrend, the Wrangler 4xe will be built at the Toledo Assembly Plant, while the Toledo Machining Plant will make the plug-in's power module, install the software, and conduct final testing before the units are sent to the vehicle assembly plant.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Less sound. More nature. Coming December 2020. pic.twitter.com/gymq3cLBUD — Jeep (@Jeep) August 31, 2020