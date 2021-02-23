Never forget #14: Jackson Weis honored by the Sylvania hockey community

9-year-old Jackson Weis was killed in a car crash over the summer. The Northview Wildcats and Jackson's team, the North Stars, honored him in a special ceremony.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — 9-year-old Jackson Weis was killed in a car crash in July.

The Toledo hockey community put aside teams and rivalries to honor the young Sylvania hockey player following his death. Hockey sticks were left out on lit porches across the area as a tribute.

The community, sporting hockey jerseys from every team imaginable, lined the route to Jackson's final resting place.

Jackson's Sylvania North Stars jersey, #14, hung outside Stranahan Elementary at a memorial for the athlete.

Jackson wanted to play hockey for Northview some day.

Although Jackson will never play for Northview due to the tragic crash that took his life, Northview played for him.

The Wildcats hockey team made sure Jackson's name and number made it on a jersey. That jersey hung in their locker room throughout the season. A reminder: Be better for J.

On Feb. 12, the Northview Wildcats hockey team held a ceremony dedicated to Jackson Weis. Jackson's North Stars teammates lined the benches. His family did the ceremonial puck drop before the game. Weis' Wildcats jersey, with his name and number proudly on the back, was presented to his family.

Always a North Star and now, always a Wildcat, too.

Jackson's family has started a charity to support young athletes like Jackson in the area. One of the goals is to help build an outdoor hockey rink in Sylvania - something that Jackson always wanted but the city doesn't have yet.

You can donate at www.jacksonweis.com.