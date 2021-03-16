'Hoptometry' transforming former optometrist office into brewery

The new brewery is Tiffin's third and the hope is it will help create a destination atmosphere along with the new DORA downtown.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin is preparing to welcome a third brewery to their community, marking the ongoing success of their downtown revitalization plan.

"It does create a destination. We're bringing people in from outside of the community. It's not just competing against each other for internal business, but bringing in people from the outside." said Amy Reinhart, director of downtown development at the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

This week, it was announced that three Tiffin natives would move into a former optometrist office downtown and open their own brewing company called "Hoptometry."

This is Tiffin's second downtown brewery and third overall.

According to Reinhart, this announcement is the beginning of something big.

With the creation of Tiffin's DORA, more drinking establishments could help create a destination atmosphere for the region.

And, it is a new business that is moving into a location further down Washington Street that most recent new establishments have chosen.

Reinhart says this shows that there are now only a handful of commercial spaces remaining and the hope is TSEP can eventually fill them all.

"We have had 50 new businesses in the last 5 years open downtown, and stay here. So, it is a goal to fill them all, of course, we want to have a vibrant and active downtown," said Reinhart.

Hoptometry is currently slated to open in summer 2022.