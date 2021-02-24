New initiative called See Seneca Grow offering more options for public input

Seneca Regional Planning will allow for online submissions for projects that could utilize Community Development Block Grant funding.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Seneca County wants to hear more ideas from their residents on possible quality of life improvements and upgrades that could attract new business.

Seneca County has launched a new initiative called See Seneca Grow.

Run by Seneca Regional Planning, the idea came when the county had to find ways of collecting public input on upcoming projects without having people attending meetings in person due to COVID.

Now, for the next 10 weeks, any resident of Seneca County can submit their idea online.

Most of these projects could be eligible for funding through Community Development Block Grants, but if they aren't, Charlene Watkins, executive director of Seneca Regional Planning, says they will work to see if those projects could qualify for other public funding.

The projects must be outside of the city limits of Tiffin, as the city has its own CDBG funding.

Charlene says about 25% of CDBG funded projects come from public input and she hopes that by allowing more people to submit their ideas online, that the number of proposed projects increases as well.

"And that's always the big goal, to always increase citizen participation, because this is about what our citizens want, and what's feasible under what these grants that are available. So, we want to make sure that we are getting that taken care of for them." said Watkins

The deadline to submit a project for See Seneca Grow and have it be eligible for that Community Development Block Grant is Thursday, May 6. You can submit an application at this link.