Habitat for Humanity opens new Financial Opportunity Center in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — They're known for building homes for those in need, but now a local branch of Habitat for Humanity is ready to help folks also rebuild their finances.

Earlier this week, the Habitat for Humanity Findlay/Hancock County officially opened their new Financial Opportunity Center office.

It is the 15th location in the country that will utilize the Local Initiatives Support Corporation FOC model.

It will offer employment services, financial education and coaching, and connect people with available public benefits.

The Hancock FOC is being managed by Dustin Fuller, who previously helped found a similar FOC in Defiance County.

He says housing this Financial Opportunity Center within a Habitat for Humanity will allow the group to advance their mission of serving those in the community who are in need.

"Because we not only build homes, but we also build hope and we build communities, and that's what this is all about. How can we be a catalyst for change, create the change, and sustain it long term?" said Fuller.