New Financial Opportunity Center to open in Mercy Health Medical Facility

The center will open Sept. 1, in the Mercy Health Franklin Avenue Medical Center

TOLEDO, Ohio — You may not think to work on your finances in the same place you get your blood pressure checked, but now you can. A new Financial Opportunity Center will open on Sept. 1, in Mercy Health's Franklin Avenue Medical Center.

"Mercy really cares about the whole person and we also really understand that physical health is directly related as well to financial health," said Cindy Pisano, Supervisor of the Healthy Connections Department with Mercy Health.

So what exactly is a Financial Opportunity Center? There are several of them across the Toledo area, this is the first within a medical facility.

This newest location is a partnership between LISC, Mercy Health and NeighborWorks Toledo Region. Folks can now come to the building where they get their medical care and also work with a financial coach.

"Financial stability, particularly right now, is key to building our community back up," said Mandy Jacomet, CFO of NeighborWorks Toledo Region.

NeighborWorks Toledo Region has offered financial coaching for years, but is now happy to be offering that support with Mercy Health at the new Financial Opportunity Center.

"How to manage their money, even when they might have a little cut here or a cut there. Let's figure out how to make sure we can find that stable environment and keep your quality of life," explained Jacomet.

The financial coach can help folks increase their income by connecting them with jobs and educating them about budgeting. The coach also connects people to programs that help achieve home ownership and also to credit repair services.

"Now we're reaching the patients where they're receiving the services, the clinical health services and that wasn't happening before," said Valerie Moffitt.

"People who are not financially healthy, have a lot of stress in their lives. They have higher blood pressure, more anxiety, depression, digestive problems. So it really makes sense for us to tie these services together," Director of Financial Opportunities with LISC Toledo. Pisano added.