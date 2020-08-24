SCEDC THINK Workforce Development program receives more than $9K funding from United Way of Sandusky

THINK Sandusky County is an ongoing initiative of the SCEDC that is designed to help overcome barriers to employment and address gaps in Sandusky County’s workforce.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky County Economic Development Corporation received $9,845.03 in program funding through the United Way of Sandusky.

The funds are to go toward the ongoing THINK Workforce Development program.

"The United Way of Sandusky County is focused on creating lasting change for a better future for the youth in Sandusky County” stated Abby Aldrich." Executive Director of United Way of Sandusky County. “Our partnership with SCEDC and the THINK Workforce Development programs is making a real difference in the lives of students' right here in Sandusky County."

THINK Sandusky County is an ongoing initiative of the SCEDC that is designed to help overcome barriers to employment and address gaps in Sandusky County’s workforce through programs and different outreach efforts.

Sandusky County companies look to the SCEDC to help with building the county's workforce through the THINK Sandusky County programs.

Some of the programs include the THINK Manufacturing Career Showcase for Sandusky County 9th grade students, THINK Sandusky County High School Junior and Senior Job Fair, the THINK Sandusky County Bus Tour and the Sandusky County Teacher Manufacturing Bootcamp.

“I want to thank Abby and the United Way of Sandusky County board for their support and seeing value in our THINK Sandusky County workforce development programs,” added Beth Hannam, Executive Director of the SCEDC. “We are looking forward to continued partnership with United Way.”