Tiffin University awarded over $870K grant to fund STEM scholarships

The Choose Ohio First grant program aims to help students gain a STEM-related degree in hopes of filling needed STEM jobs within the state.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Current and future students at Tiffin University will have the opportunity to receive a special scholarship while studying for a STEM degree.

Tiffin University has been awarded more than $870,000 in grant funding through The Choose Ohio First grant.

With it, the university will be able to award scholarships to students studying for a STEM related degree.

It's a program aimed at financially helping students from Ohio who are also studying in Ohio, with hopes that they settle into a career in the Buckeye state.

Being able to offer these direct scholarships to STEM students is the culmination of three-to-four years of work at TU in focusing and expanding their Science and Technology programs.

"It's really looking at employer demand along with student demand, and it's then coming up with a pathway to the future," said Peter Holbrook, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at TU.

The grant funding is for five years, and TU expects to reapply for the program in the future.

TU has already identified about 40 students who could qualify for the funding.

Those students only have to have filed their FAFSA because the university and programs themselves will award the scholarships directly.

After being awarded, the scholarship will continue with the students throughout their college careers.

"There are so many job needs in the STEM field and we want to make sure that we're graduating those students, and also making sure that they get connected to an organization while they're in school," said TU President Lillian Schumacher.

This grant funding for STEM related scholarships is coming at the perfect time as Tiffin University will be opening their new Center for Science and Technology in the fall.