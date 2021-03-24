Tiffin University athletic director named top AD in NCAA D-II

Lonny Allen has been AD at Tiffin University since 2008.

TIFFIN, Ohio — We've all had to rise to the occasion while adapting to the ongoing pandemic.

And in Tiffin, one man was recognized for going above and beyond.

Last week, Lonny Allen, the vice president for Athletics at Tiffin University was named the Athletic Director of the Year for NCAA Division II.

Allen says he was surprised to hear the news, as his staff put in the nomination at the the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Along with managing the tumultuous year, Allen was one of the leads for TU's COVID response, first regarding athletics, then moving on to help the rest of campus.

"After all that was said and done, it just kind of trickled down to all the other populations that we have here on campus," Allen said. "And so we had a group that got together and worked really well together to make sure that our students are safe."

Now along with the logistics of moving sports teams to and from locations, he also must ensure COVID protocols are set - home and away.

But he says it's extra work that is well worth doing properly, to ensure that his student athletes don't experience a second canceled sports season.

"It's nutty, it's crazy, but every time we get together to go see those student athletes compete and have that experience, it's worth it," Allen said.