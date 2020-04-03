TIFFIN, Ohio — It's been eight years of economic development success for Tiffin and Seneca County.

Local leaders explain that last year was the best yet when it comes to new investments coming in.

Site Selection magazine has listed Tiffin, Ohio as the 6th best micropolitan community in the United States for private economic development.

It is the highest ranking for Tiffin since the rankings began in 1978, and their 8th consecutive year in the top 100, and 6th year in the top 10.

Local leaders say the combination of skilled workforce and competitive incentives packages are perfect for drawing in new business.

"But we have more workers at a lower cost than you can get at any of the surrounding counties. So people are like, 'ok I've got great, hard working, talented people, it's affordable to do business, and I have a great place where I can grow.' This is a great place to do it," said David Zak, president/CEO of the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership

In 2019, Tiffin saw seven to eight major development projects begin, $60 million in new investments and the creation of 445 new jobs.

Mayor Aaron Montz said the strategy of working together with the county and other local entities with a unified mission is vital.

And as long as the nation's economy stays strong, they can't see an end to their local success either.

"To work together like we do in Tiffin and Seneca County is why we get everything done that we get done, and the accomplishments continue to stack up. It's just a shame that we don't see that at higher of office at the State and Federal level," said Montz.

David Zak added currently they already have about 100 active projects in the pipeline of varying degrees planned for 2020.

