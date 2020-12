The home was a total loss, but the residents were not home at the time. No injuries were reported.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A home is a total loss after a fire in Sylvania Township on Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. 16 crews responded to the blaze on the 3500 block of Moffat Rd. and were able to knock the fire down quickly, according to officials on the scene.

The residents of the home were not there during the fire and no injuries were reported.