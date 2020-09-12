Multiple crews fought Wood Co. house fire Wednesday morning

US 20 at SR 163 is closed as crews continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Wood County Wednesday morning.

The fire happened in Stony Ridge on US 20 and SR 163 around 5:45 a.m.

Crews say heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home when they arrived to the scene and were eventually forced to exit the home and fight the fire from the outside.

Neighbors told WTOL that someone was renovating the home and new electrical wiring was just put in; however, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Troy, Pemberville-Freedom, Woodville, Lake, Middleton, and Perrysburg Township Fire departments all responded to the fire.