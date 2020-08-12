Crews on scene of fire at TIG Fleet Service in BG

The fire is affecting TIG Fleet Service, which used to be the old Randy Coe's Trucking Company.

The call came for a structure fire on N. Dixie Highway in Bowling Green around 2 a.m.

The fire is affecting TIG Fleet Service, which used to be the old Randy Coe's Trucking Company. TIG Fleet Service is listed as a truck repair company online.

The trucking company was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene, with the roof collapsing before firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to get the fire under control aby 4:30 a.m. The building is a total loss.

Those in the area reported hearing multiple explosions on Facebook Tuesday morning. The explosions most likely stemmed from tires on some of the vehicles inside TIG Fleet Service, along with some fuel tanks.

It was at first thought that the building on fire was Northwest Ohio Liquidations; the owner says on Facebook that the sheriff called her about the fire, but when she went to inspect the scene she realized the trucking service company next door was the building on fire.

Officials say there was no damage done to neighboring businesses.

Bowling Green and Middleton Township fire crews responded to the fire. HAZMAT crews were also called in to help due to fuel runoff coming from oil tanks stored in the back of the building.

Ohio fire marshals will investigate the fire.