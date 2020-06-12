Luckily, she was able to be reunited with her sister, thanks to the Chardon Fire Department!

CHARDON, Ohio — We'd all do anything to help our furry friends, and the Chardon Fire Department definitely lived up to that promise on Sunday!

Firefighters were called to a partly frozen pond this afternoon for an unusual but worthwhile call: A puppy trapped on the thin ice. The little one was scared and potentially in danger of falling through, but luckily, crews were able to rescue her and bring her safely back to the shore.

Watch the entire rescue operation in the player below: