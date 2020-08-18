Findlay priest arrested on sex trafficking charges

Father Michael Zacharias is a pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Findlay. Officials say he has been engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the 1990s.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the United States Attorney's Office announced the federal arrest of 53-year-old Father Michael Zacharias in Findlay.

Zacharias, a priest at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, was charged with sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud or coercion, and coercion or enticement.

Officials say Zacharias was taken into custody on Tuesday at this residence without incident by members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

It appears Zacharias celebrated daily Mass shortly before he was arrested.

According to the complaint, investigators are aware that Zacharias has engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990s.

The FBI is encouraging anyone that has had contact with Zacharias where they may have been "groomed" for possible future sexual purposes, they were inappropriately touched or they were sexually assaulted by Zacharias to contact the FBI at 216-622-6842.

The FBI says all information will be strictly confidential.