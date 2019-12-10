WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Diocesan Review has determined and voted unanimously that Father Nelson Beaver is not suitable for priestly ministry as he remains on administrative leave.

This comes after Beaver received four different allegations of sexual abuse of a minor dating back over 25 years.

The allegations were reported to county prosecutors in Huron, Lucas and Williams counties where the alleged abuse took place. It was later determined in July of this year, that prosecutors would not pursue the allegations.

Beaver's case will be presented to the Holy See, Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in Rome, for their review and final determination.

As he remains on administrative leave, Beaver cannot exercise public priestly ministry, administer any of the Sacraments, wear clerical attire or present himself as a priest.

He has been on administrative leave since October 2018.

Bishop Daniel Thomas has accepted the Review Board's recommendation and will announce the decision at the two churches where Father Beaver most recently served as pastor.

The Diocese has offered pastoral care and professional counselling to each of the victims.

