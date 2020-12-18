Fiat Chrysler proposes new $23M vehicle customization facility in Toledo

The legislation will be presented to Toledo City Council next week to authorize a purchase agreement of former Textileather and MedCorp properties for $1 with FCA.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new agreement between the city of Toledo and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could bring hundreds of jobs and a new 250,000 square foot facility to support Jeep production in the area.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will present the legislation to Toledo City Council next week. The agreement would allow FCA to purchase a 40-acre plot of land formerly occupied by Textileather and MedCorp to develop the vehicle customization facility. The land would be sold for $1, as an incentive for FCA's proposed $23 million investment.

The vehicle customization facility would support Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator production at the nearby Toledo Assembly Complex. FCA estimates the new facility would be operated by 300+ people.

In exchange for the reduced sale price, the city will authorize a tax increment financing for the property before selling it. This economic development financing tool will generate property tax revenue to fund public improvements and will allow the city to recoup its $6.8 million investment into the prior acquisition, demolition and remediation of the Textileather and MedCorp properties.

“Several years ago, FCA was evaluating numerous scenarios of how to expand production to meet the rising global demand of the iconic Jeep Wrangler. There was uncertainty about the future of production of the Wrangler because of the limited ability to expand the largely landlocked Toledo Assembly Complex," said Kapszukiewicz in a media release announcing the proposal on Friday. "In an effort to retain the facility’s existing workforce and production of the Jeep Wrangler, which has only ever been manufactured in Toledo, the city proactively worked with its economic development partners, including JobsOhio, to redevelop the shuttered Textileather and MedCorp properties into a 40-acre site ready for development."

As part of the agreement, if FCA does not develop the property as intended within four years, the city will be allowed to buy the property back for $1.

WTOL reached out to FCA for comment following the announcement.