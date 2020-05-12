LEGO, Jeep partner up and launch Wrangler Rubicon LEGO model

The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler will be available on Jan. 1, 2021, costing $49.99.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Jeep brand and the LEGO Group revealed a new model for the one-of-a-kind Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Thursday.

Designed to emulate the iconic look, design and legendary off-road capabilities of the actual vehicle, this model will provide a thrilling building experience for LEGO fans of all ages as they recreate the high-performance 4x4 systems, rugged tires, fold-down rear seats and classic seven-slot grille in LEGO Technic form.



Once the model build is complete, builders can create endless off-road adventures with the feature-packed, 665-piece model. A button-operated front steering system and powerful axle-articulation suspension mean they will be able to test out their model on obstacles everywhere.

The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler is designed for Jeep and LEGO fans alike, aged 9 and above. It will be available on Jan. 1, 2021, from LEGO.com, LEGO stores and other retailers globally, priced at $49.99.



”The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world,” LEGO Technic designer Lars Thygesen said. “The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4x4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the LEGO Technic replica. I hope LEGO fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team.

“With an 80-year legacy that reaches around the world, our owners, fans and followers have quite literally grown up with us,” Global President of the Jeep Brand Christian Meunier said. “Our partnership with the LEGO Group gives our enthusiasts another inclusive opportunity to share the passion they have for the Jeep Wrangler, a global automotive icon that represents fun, freedom and unbridled adventure.”



