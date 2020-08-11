Toledo-made Jeep Gladiators prominently on display at Joe Biden victory speech

At least 5 red, white and blue Gladiators ringed the stage at the Wilmington, DE event.

WILMINGTON, Del. — If you watched President-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech on Saturday night, you may have noticed what appeared to be an inordinate number of Jeeps at the drive-in event held at the Wilmington, Delaware Convention Center.

Social media observers certainly did.

The iconic brand was well-represented at the historic event; enough to make more than one Twitter-user wonder if Jeep’s being made in Delaware these days?

The answer is no.

Jeeps have never been made in Delaware.

More than one of the vehicles was definitely made in Toledo, however. At least five Jeep Gladiators were spotted in the secure zone, directly in front of the stage, part of a contingent of red, white, and blue trucks and SUVs.

More shiny new Jeep’s have arrived in anticipation of a @JoeBiden speech tonight at Wilmington’s Chase Center. CNN reports Biden will address the nation. Security very tight here today. pic.twitter.com/eXxY8b62Ql — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 6, 2020

It was not the first speech in which Jeeps could be seen flanking the stage at a Joe Biden speech in recent days.

Observers also noticed multiple Jeeps at Biden’s speech on Wednesday, one day after Election Day prompting many to wonder if the rallies were sponsored by Jeep.

Looking at that parking lot it looks like Jeep is a sponsor for the Biden’s campaign — Stéphan (@stephanb_a) November 8, 2020

So, what is the connection between Jeep and the President-elect?

For starters, the fleet of not only Jeep Gladiators and Wranglers, but also Ford Rangers and Chevy Silverados - all made in the U.S. - had been arranged for the family and friends who would be arriving with Biden to his socially distanced drive-in victory speech, according to reports.

After Biden was announced the projected winner by the press, UAW President Rory L. Gamble released a statement saying it's time for all Americans to work together.