TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Highway State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that left a 45-year-old man from Indiana dead in the first minutes of Saturday morning in Indiana.

Troopers say Jeffrey Miller, from South Whitely, Indiana, was traveling north on Christy Road when his car ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Miller was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Tiffin Township Fire and EMS, and the Defiance County Coroner's Office assisted the highway patrol.

