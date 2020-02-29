HOLLAND, Ohio — The Ohio attorney general revealed a new plan to help keep schools safe from violence.

School resource officers, teachers and even parents can watch a new series of training videos.

It focuses on identifying violent behavior or tendencies before something happens.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says it's important for everyone to get involved from teachers and faculty to parents and even students.

"It's a very important aspect of it," D.A.R.E. instructor and community affairs director Brett Warner. "It's not just a law enforcement issue. It's not just a school issue. It's a community issue and it takes the entire community to work together to solve an issue like that. So everyone has to be working together."

The program also offers $500 grants for local school resource officers or law enforcement that completes the video training and creates a school threat assessment team for their school.

