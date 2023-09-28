x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Family, dog escape house fire in Sylvania early Thursday

The Batallion Chief told WTOL 11 all made it out safely after smoke detectors alerted and woke up the family and their dog.
Credit: WTOL 11

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A family and their dog are safe after a fire broke out in the basement of their home in Sylvania early Thursday morning.

Crews with the Sylvania Twp. Fire Department were called to the scene just before 3:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of Apple Meadow Drive near Erie Street and Centennial Road.

The Batallion Chief told WTOL 11 all made it out safely after smoke detectors alerted and woke up the family and their dog.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11:

RELATED: Suspect wanted for setting two dogs on fire, killing them in central Toledo

RELATED: Crews respond to vehicle fire in downtown Toledo

RELATED: Motorcycle rider leads police on 150 mph chase before crashing near Perrysburg early Friday

More Videos

In Other News

3-year-old Brynlee Cook receives community support in battle against leukemia

Before You Leave, Check This Out