Family, dog escape house fire in Sylvania early Thursday

The Batallion Chief told WTOL 11 all made it out safely after smoke detectors alerted and woke up the family and their dog.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A family and their dog are safe after a fire broke out in the basement of their home in Sylvania early Thursday morning.

Crews with the Sylvania Twp. Fire Department were called to the scene just before 3:30 a.m. on the 5800 block of Apple Meadow Drive near Erie Street and Centennial Road.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.