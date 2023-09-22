Motorcycle rider leads police on 150 mph before crashing near Perrysburg early Friday

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the chase reached speeds near 150 mph.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A motorcyclist was hospitalized early Friday after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing from police.

The incident began when Bowling Green police officers attempted to pull over a man riding a motorcycle around 1:30 a.m. but the rider took off and officers pursued, the patrol said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers picked up the chase, which led along U.S. 25 until the motorcycle crashed near the I-475 overpass in Perrysburg, the patrol said.

The rider, whose name was not released by authorities, was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered minor injuries, the patrol said. He was transported to a local hospital. Information on his condition was not available Friday morning.

Troopers said that they estimate the motorcycle topped speeds near 150 mph during the chase.

