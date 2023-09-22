Suspect wanted for setting two dogs on fire, killing them in central Toledo

The victim claimed the suspect killed his dogs and damaged his home while he was away from his Rosedale Avenue residence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been edited to add two additional charges the suspect was previously arraigned on in this incident.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly caused damage to a central Toledo home and set two Bulldog puppies on fire, killing them.

According to Toledo police reports and a social media post, police are searching for 25-year-old Aaliiah Anastasia Phillips, who has yet to be taken into custody following the July 23 incident. Police said they responded to the 2400 block of Rosedale Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The victim told officers he had dropped Phillips off at the residence at approximately midnight, after which he left to go to a cookout. When he returned home the following morning, the victim's neighbor told him Phillips had thrown two of his American Bulldog puppies into a fire she had started across the street off the curb. The victim showed officers the puppies, who were deceased and severely burned.

Phillips also allegedly destroyed the furniture in the victim's home and broke a front window. Police claimed they also observed a large burn area across the street.

According to a court document, Phillips was originally arrested and released on Sept. 20 on arson and criminal damaging charges. Police are now seeking to take her into custody on a charge of Causing Serious Harm to Animals, a fifth degree felony.

Phillips is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 lbs. Police provided the following photo of Phillips:

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of $5,000 or more.