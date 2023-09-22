Crews respond to vehicle fire in downtown Toledo

TFRD crews responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire in downtown Toledo Friday afternoon.

According to a TFRD official, crews responded to a vehicle fire on South Erie and Washington Streets at approximately 2:07 p.m. By 2:53 p.m., TFRD said the fire had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported, but crews had not yet located the vehicle's owner. Toledo police are responding to the scene for traffic control and to tow the vehicle.

A viewer's photos showed crews on scene of the fire, which had engulfed at least one vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for updates.