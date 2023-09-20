Truck crashes into school building, leaves massive hole following police chase early Wednesday

As a result of the damage, Shoreland Elementary is closed on Sept. 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Township police are investigating after a police pursuit ended with a pick-up truck going through the exterior wall of a school building in the early hours of Wednesday.

This happened at Shoreland Elementary School on Suder Avenue in Point Place. Police at the scene tell WTOL 11 the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken away into custody.

School maintenance and officials arrived at the scene to assist the damage. Some of the classrooms have a lot of water damage.

As a result of the damage, Shoreland Elementary is closed on Sept. 20.

The fire chief tells WTOL 11 the school was newly renovated within the last two years.

Police continue to figure out what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

Truck crashes into Shoreland Elementary 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3