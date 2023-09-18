x
Woman hit by vehicle while crossing the street in south Toledo dies from injuries, TPD says

Lori Klein, 61, was crossing Broadway Street near South Avenue when hit by a vehicle Friday evening, Toledo police said. Klein died at the hospital.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is dead after a crash Friday evening in south Toledo.

Toledo police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at 6 p.m. Friday at Broadway Street and South Avenue, according to an incident report.

At the scene, officers were told that Lori Klein, 61, was crossing Broadway Street near South Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle.

Klein died at the hospital.

The driver, 26-year-old Ra'smuir Mixon, remained on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

