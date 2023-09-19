Man dead after crash on I-75 in Bowling Green

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the man drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the bridge support pillar of the Devils Hole Road overpass.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound on Tuesday morning in Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the preliminary investigation shows that David Collins, 42, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove off the right side of the road, traveled behind a guardrail and then struck the bridge support pillar of the Devils Hole Road overpass.

OSHP said that Collins died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The impact caused the engine from the car to separate from the vehicle, catching the grass on fire.

The crash still remains under investigation.

