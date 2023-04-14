PHOTOS: TFRD cleaning up blaze at used auto parts business

The business also was the scene of a fire in April 2021.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a west Toledo auto parts business after several vehicles and scrap caught fire Friday.

According to a TFRD Twitter post, crews responded to Rada & Sons Used Auto Parts on Laskey Road and are continuing to clean the scene as of 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into a large building on the property, authorities said.

TFRD said no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The TFRD Arson Unit also responded to the scene and are working to investigate the cause of the fire.

In April 2021, TFRD responded to Rada & Sons, also regarding a fire.

