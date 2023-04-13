2 people stabbed at 2 separate scenes in Toledo

The two stabbing incidences occurred nearly 12 hours apart from one another in two different areas of Toledo. Both are being investigated.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were stabbed in two different incidents nearly 12 hours apart on Wednesday.

The first stabbing incident happened in north Toledo where Toledo police responded to a call just after 10 a.m. about a person stabbed on the 25-00 block of Walnut Street. Before officers arrived, the victim, a 39-year-old woman, left the scene on foot. She was later identified as a walk-in patient at St. Vincent Medical Center and was treated for stab wounds.

The woman is currently in critical condition. Officers at the scene detained a 58-year-old male in connection with the stabbing.

The second stabbing incident happened in Point Place where TPD responded just after 9 p.m. to the Ottawa Cove Apartments located on South Ottawa Cove Drive. A 25-year-old man told dispatchers his 24-year-old girlfriend stabbed him.

Upon arrival, police took the man's girlfriend into custody. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The City of Toledo saw a surge in violent crime on Wednesday. Along with the two stabbing incidents, there were also two separate shootings that left a total of six people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both shootings happened nearby one another in central Toledo. One incident included a 4-year-old child who was struck by gunfire. The other incident resulted in a person being hospitalized in critical condition.

Several investigations have been opened.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.