Smith Park resident speaks out after shooting, believes it's not her neighbors causing problems

"Right now I would say more violence," Childs said. "Back in the day when the Bloods, whatever that group was, it wasn't as bad as it is now."



Childs woke up to headlines of six victims shot, including a 4-year-old child. She said she's devastated and concerned for those around her.



"It's all young people. If they had parents like I did, back in the day, it wouldn't be like this," Childs said. "The parents of these young people are doing wrong themselves, that's why it's so wrong."



But Childs, and multiple other neighbors who didn't want to go on camera, don't believe the people who pulled the trigger actually live in the Smith Park neighborhood. Childs had only nice things to say about her neighbors.



"They speak to me nice and kind, saying 'how are you doing, Ms.Childs? How are you, Mimi?' But you know, I believe, I really believe, putting my life on it," Childs said, "it's the folks coming from another direction."



If the wrong people are taking advantage of the park at night, Childs said there's only one clear course of action.



"Security. Get security. If the sign says open and closed at a certain time, enforce it," Childs said. "If you don't have anybody over there to kick them in the butt, they aren't gonna do it."