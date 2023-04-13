Smith Park resident speaks out after shooting, believes it's not her neighbors causing problems

TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents in the neighborhood surrounding Smith Park in central Toledo are still processing the violent events that took place on park grounds Wednesday night.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Toledo police officers in the area heard gunshots and responded to a large group of people scattering out of the park.
Investigators determined six people had been shot, some of whom were in critical condition. The victims included two teens and a 4-year-old.
A day later, WTOL 11's crews went into the neighborhood on Thursday. Many residents said they were shocked and disturbed by the events, but the majority were afraid to speak out.
However, a 92-year-old woman felt compelled to talk, tired of violent interruptions in what she described as an otherwise peaceful neighborhood.
"I'm afraid of cameras, I don't like cameras. I don't know, something just boosted me up...to let the people know what we got to do," Arlena Childs said.
Childs, 92, moved to Smith Park in 1974 and has seen the many ups and downs of the neighborhood over the past five decades.
WTOL 11 reporter Michael Sandlin asked Childs if she has seen more peace or violence during that time.
"Right now I would say more violence," Childs said. "Back in the day when the Bloods, whatever that group was, it wasn't as bad as it is now."
Childs woke up to headlines of six victims shot, including a 4-year-old child. She said she's devastated and concerned for those around her.
"It's all young people. If they had parents like I did, back in the day, it wouldn't be like this," Childs said. "The parents of these young people are doing wrong themselves, that's why it's so wrong."
But Childs, and multiple other neighbors who didn't want to go on camera, don't believe the people who pulled the trigger actually live in the Smith Park neighborhood. Childs had only nice things to say about her neighbors.
"They speak to me nice and kind, saying 'how are you doing, Ms.Childs? How are you, Mimi?' But you know, I believe, I really believe, putting my life on it," Childs said, "it's the folks coming from another direction."
If the wrong people are taking advantage of the park at night, Childs said there's only one clear course of action.
"Security. Get security. If the sign says open and closed at a certain time, enforce it," Childs said. "If you don't have anybody over there to kick them in the butt, they aren't gonna do it."
By Thursday morning, TPD added a SkyCop surveillance system inside Smith Park and WTOL 11 crews spotted multiple officers in the neighborhood during the day.