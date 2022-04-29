Family holds vigil for infant girl killed in drive-by shooting, pleads with the community to come forward with answers

"Babies are dying at the hands of guns. And it's not guns. It's the people behind the guns that's killing our babies."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Desire Hughes' family has been left speechless as they embrace one another and demand someone be held accountable after the infant girl was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Saddened and angered by her death, they tried to keep one other strong during a vigil Thursday night.

The family is filled with mixed emotions knowing that the 7-month-old little girl will never get to grow up.

"Just knowing that this baby is gone, it hurts. It hurts to know that this child is no longer with us and it hurts," said Carla Glover, a relative of Desire.

Grief-stricken, the family is trying to comprehend her senseless death.

The little girl was killed Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo.

And police have no suspects.

"It just doesn't make any sense. I don't have any understanding about it to know that babies are dying at the hands of guns," Glover said. "And it's not guns. It's the people behind the guns that's killing our babies."

In a vigil Thursday night, the family gathered to remember Desire and all the happiness she brought to their lives.

"Bright smiles and she just makes you happy. You couldn't have any animosity towards her. You couldn't have wanted to do something like that," said Anya Baker, Desire's cousin.

This is the second little girl killed in a drive-by shooting in the last two months.

10-year-old Damia Ezell was shot to death in February, and her killer is also still out there.

It's left this family demanding their community to speak out if you know or saw anything.

"See something, say something and come forth. You took a life. You took a life. You hurt family members, you hurt the family," Glover said. "And this was a baby."

She fears that someone so heartless is still out there in the streets, and if they're willing to kill a baby, then who knows what else they're capable of.

This is where she calls on city officials.

"They need to get to the bottom of it and find out what is going on because they're taking our babies away from us. The future," Glover said. "These [babies] are our future and they're taking them away. Just senseless crimes. And the people that are doing it, they're heartless."

The family says they want justice for both little girls and they plan to make their voices heard until these senseless killings stop.

You are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you know or saw anything. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for any information.