Damia Ezell's family fights to keep her memory alive, pleading for anyone to come forward with information on her death

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been two months now since the death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

She was shot and killed while riding in a car with her uncle and brother. No one has been arrested or charged with her murder.

Her family is pleading for someone to speak up.

Damia's family says they're living in fear because her killer is still out there.

"There's not a day that goes by without someone mentioning how much they miss Damia, we never thought this would hit home like this, we never thought we would lose a kid like this," Taundra Ezell, Damia's great-great aunt, said.

"I miss her a lot," added Amira, who is Damia Ezell's 11-year-old cousin.

But her memory is still very much alive.

Damia, nicknamed Tutu by her family, was a little girl, full of joy, and love and an avid TikTok'er who one day dreamed of being famous.

But she'll never see those dreams come true.

"Is a lot that goes through our heads and we just have to say thank God that he gave us a chance to know her, love her and be a part of her life. He gave us 10 years but we wanted more," said Ezell.

Those 10 years ended on Feb. 12, 2022, when someone shot and killed Damia.

Nearly two months later, the pain has turned into anger.

"It's a lot of anger. I'm going to be honest; it's a lot of anger because kids are getting killed. People not caring about what they doing. These guns got to stop," Ezell said. "I keep saying that because these guns is taking away so many innocent people."

Innocent people like Damia's younger brother.

He was in the car with his uncle when his sister was shot. His uncle is still recovering both physically and emotionally.

"That's something he'll never make through. He'll never get over. And then he's still walking around here with bullets in his back and you can see the pain. He never smiles no more," said Ezell.

His pain is a daily reminder of loss.

It's a loss that hits Damia's cousin Amira Nelson, who is just a year older.

She loved TikTok'ing with her cousin, but now filled with tears in her eyes, she pleads for justice instead.

"If you know anything about her. Just please let us know. Cause I miss my cousin very much and she did not deserve this," Amira said.

"This could of very well hit your home just like it hit ours. If you got any answers, help us. Help us put some closure to Damia's death. Help us and know that you care just as well as we do. We don't ever want to let her go. But we want to find the person that did this to her," said Ezell.

The family is planning to put up a billboard at some point with Damia's photo, thanking everyone for their support and continuing to ask for clues.

WTOL 11 also reached out to the other side of Damia's family, but they respectfully declined to comment at this point.

If you have any information on Damia's death or any other crimes in the city, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.