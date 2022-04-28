7-month-old girl killed in west Toledo drive-by shooting; police seeking information on suspects

Police are asking neighbors in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Jackman Road to review home security footage and report anything suspicious to police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 7-month-old girl was shot and killed Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in west Toledo, police say.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Jackman Road.

Officers said 7-month-old Desire Hughes was in a car driven by her father, Jeremiah Hughes, when the occupants of an unknown vehicle fired shots at their car.

Jeremiah Hughes was grazed by a bullet and has since been released from the hospital.

Desire Hughes was taken to the ER, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to police, she later died from her injuries.

The Lucas County Coroner released the results of an autopsy Thursday, revealing the infant had been shot in the chest. According to Deputy Coroner of Lucas County Thomas Blomquist, the death was ruled a homicide.

Police are turning to the public to help them find the people responsible. They are asking residents in the area to review any home security footage they may have and to report anything suspicious they may have seen before, during or after the shooting occurred.

If you have any information, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.