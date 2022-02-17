‘I want justice for my baby’ | Mother of 10-year-old Damia Ezell speaks for 1st time, doesn’t believe fatal shooting was random

Talking exclusively with WTOL 11, Kenya Gittens opens up for the first time since her daughter was shot and killed while riding in a car in the Old West End.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marked five days since someone shot and killed Kenya Gittens' little girl, 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

"I'm in disbelief, I'm tore up. Devastated," Gittens said. "Trying to stay strong for the rest of my children."

Speaking exclusively with WTOL 11, Gittens opens up for the first time since her daughter's death.

Gittens believes the shooting in the Old West End on Saturday was not an accident.

"I don't feel that it was random. I'm going to say that," Gittens said. "I don't feel like the incident was random at all."

Gittens says she thinks the shooter intended on killing someone in the car and that the shooting was targeted. Her son told her he thought something was wrong while he and his sister were riding with their uncle.

"[He said] 'Mom, when I kept looking back the same car was following us,'" Gittens said. "And when they were leaving their aunt's house, he had seen the car pull in behind them and follow them."

The mother of five says that's how her son knows the shooter was watching them.

And the family now fears for him, knowing Damia's killer is still out there.

"With all of this violence, it's PTSD for all of us. My nephew may have this for the rest of his life. He'll never forget this. This is a horrible situation," said Damia's great aunt, Mapoo Gittens.

Gittens says Damia wanted to grow up and be a teacher, and although she didn't have custody of her at the time, she says it didn't change their bond.

"I know my daughter loved me. I loved her. I was present. I was around," Gittens said. "I was a mother."

The family is pleading for someone to come forward with some answers.

"Strangers don't kill strangers," Mapoo said. "Only car accidents or plane accidents, or an accident. Somebody knows somebody."

"I want justice for my baby," Gittens said. "She was innocent. She was taken way too soon. She can't meet her dreams. I want the community to stand up as a community as one. Stop the gun violence."

At this point, the Gittens family says they have not spoken with Toledo police but they're planning to reach out to them with any information.

If you know any information about the shooting or any other crimes, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.