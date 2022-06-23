Driver crashes into Pizza Hut on Secor Road

A man sitting inside the restaurant was hit and injured when the driver crashed her car into the building. Both were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a restaurant in west Toledo Thursday afternoon.

A woman drove off the road and struck the corner of Pizza Hut on Secor Road, according to authorities. Part of the wall was destroyed and a man sitting inside the restaurant at a corner booth was hit by the car. The man was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the car was conscious and alert while being evaluated by firefighters and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Pvt. Sterling Rahe said.

TFRD’s search and rescue team worked to secure the building’s foundation after the crash. City officials were surveying the building after the crash to determine if the owners would be allowed to reopen the restaurant or be required to temporarily close for repairs.

Rahe said this type of incident happens a few times a year and TFRD has crews that are specifically trained so they’re prepared when it does occur.

“We're an all-hazards department," Rahe said. "This is what we do, this is what we’re trained for, this is how we respond."

Toledo police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.