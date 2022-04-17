Black and White taxi struck in head-on crash in north Toledo

The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A taxi driver was involved in a head on collision early on Sunday morning in north Toledo.

The crash happened on the 200 block of Manhattan Boulevard just after midnight.

Police say the driver of a Ford Fusion crossed over the center line and into the path of a Black and White Transportation taxi, crashing head on.

The driver of the Fusion was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The taxi driver was shaken up by the incident and was treated at the scene.