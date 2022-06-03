ODOT mower struck on state highway, employee unharmed

The employee was mowing the median on state Route 11 in eastern Ohio, marking the 80th ODOT crewmember hit this year.

CANFIELD, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Feb. 15, 2022.

An Ohio Department of Transportation crewmember driving a mower on a state highway median was struck by a car Friday morning.

According to ODOT District 11 in a tweet, the incident occurred on state Route 11 in eastern Ohio's Columbiana County, which borders Pennsylvania.

The employee was unharmed, according to the tweet.

This incident is "the 80th time an ODOT crew has been struck in 2022," the tweet said.

"Enough is enough. Pay attention, move over, slow down!" the tweet continues.

Another tweet from ODOT EasternOhio said a follow vehicle was accompanying the mower. Signage on the back of the follow vehicle reads: "MOWING AHEAD."

This is the follow vehicle that was accompanying our employee this morning while mowing. Proper signage in place, follow vehicle... we need drivers to do their job and pay attention! https://t.co/0Kyyj36ZRo pic.twitter.com/Gc8bJEM7Qn — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) June 3, 2022

"Proper signage in place, follow vehicle... we need drivers to do their job and pay attention!" the tweet continues.

According to a tweet from ODOT's Statewide Press Secretary Matt Bruning called the incident "absolutely ridiculous" in a quote tweet. Another Twitter user replied, asking him if 80 incidents in 2022 so far is "out of the ordinary."

"We had 154 all of last year, so yes," Bruning replied.

In 2020, ODOT crews were hit 125 times.

